Young’s Seafood has added a Chip Shop Mini Fish Fillets line to its Chip Shop range.

The mini fillets (rsp: £3.75/300g) are coated in batter and available in the freezer aisle.

They are only 50g per fillet and have been launched to cater to the growing trend for people opting for lighter main meals or can be served as a snack, Young’s said.

It also hopes to broaden the demographic of the traditionally older consumer of frozen battered fish, by appealing to families with children, it said.

“The UK is a nation of battered fish lovers, whether that’s as part of the traditional Friday night takeaway or as a convenient midweek meal straight from the freezer,” said Julian Fletcher, marketing director at Young’s Seafood. “Innovation is crucial to future category growth.

“By taking smaller portioned fillets and coating them in our signature Chip Shop batter we are able to offer new shoppers new opportunities to enjoy frozen fish outside of the traditional meal occasion,” he added.

It comes as rival frozen food company Birds Eye launched Mini Fish Fingers last month to tap into new meal occasions.