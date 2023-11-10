Waitrose has raised the price of at least 24 key essential items in the last month, in a sign of continued inflation.

Tinned spaghetti, peanut butter and buttery spread have all increased in price over the past week, according to this week’s Key Value Items tracker, and 24 Waitrose Essentials items have become pricier in the past month.

The hikes come after The Grocer revealed Waitrose was asking suppliers to add “deflation proposals” to joint business plans.

All of the 24 Waitrose Essentials items to experience price hikes were previously part of Waitrose price cut initiatives in February and June.

The biggest proportional price increase was on Essential Mixed Beans in a Spicy Tomato Sauce 395g, which rose 20p (25%) to £1.00 in the month to 7 November.

Meanwhile, Essential Large Peanuts Roasted & Salted 500g increased 40p (21%) from £1.90 in February to £2.30 on 5 October – higher than the original price of £2.10 last year.

Similarly, Waitrose’s Essential Roasted Salt Peanuts 200g were up 20p (20%) to £1.20.

Its Essential Raspberries 150g rose nearly as steeply, up 35p (18%) to £2.35, whilst Essential Blueberries 150g have risen in price three times since being cut to £1.60 in February. They’ve increased 40p in total to hit the £2 mark (25%) in the past week. This is the same as the price last year.

Product 7 Nov 2023 7 Oct 2023 Increase Essential Mixed Beans in a Spicy Tomato Sauce 395g 1.00 0.80 25% Essential Large Peanuts Roasted & Salted 500g 2.30 1.90 21% Waitrose Essential Roasted Salt Peanuts 200g 1.20 1.00 20% Essential Raspberries 150g 2.35 2.00 18% Essential Custard Creams 150g 0.35 0.30 17% Essential Mixed Fruit 500g 1.70 1.50 13% Essential Plain Fairy Cakes 12 pack 1.30 1.15 13% Essential Crunchy Peanut Butter 340g 1.80 1.60 13% Essential Wholenut Peanut Butter 340g 1.80 1.60 13% Essential Original Blend 160 Tea Bags x160 = 500g 2.20 2.00 10% Essential Cheese Puffs 100g 1.10 1.00 10% Essential Onion Rings 100g 1.10 1.00 10% Essential Tortilla Chips Salted 200g 1.10 1.00 10% Essential Tortilla Chips Salted 200g 1.10 1.00 10% Essential Cosmetic Pads 100 pack 1.75 1.60 9% Essential Original Blend Decaf 80 Tea Bags x80 = 250g 1.75 1.60 9% Essential Buttery Spread 500g 1.30 1.20 8% Essential British Beef Frying Steak 300g 3.75 3.50 7% Essential Italian Lighter Mozzarella Strength1 125g 0.90 0.85 6% Essential Blueberries 150g 2.00 1.90 5% Essential Baguette 400g 1.15 1.10 5% Essential Original Blend 80 Tea Bags x80 = 250g 1.15 1.10 5% Essential Side Salad 150g 1.50 1.45 3% Essential Spinach x2 = 260g 1.65 1.60 3%

In February Waitrose announced a £100m investment in value, which included three rounds of high-profile price cuts.

The cuts covered hundreds of items across store cupboard essentials, fruit and veg, and seasonal goods.

A Waitrose spokeswoman said: “While the majority of these price cuts have remained flat, rising external costs mean some have risen slightly. However, hundreds still remain at their lower prices.

“This year alone, we’ve lowered the prices on hundreds of products across our ranges which have made a genuine difference to our customers.

“We continue to keep prices as low as possible while paying our farmers and suppliers fairly.”

The hikes come as this week annual grocery inflation fell to 9.7% in the four weeks to 29 October according to Kantar – down from highs of around 20%.