Crosta & Mollica has recalled one of its pasta sauces after two consumers complained they had found glass inside the product.

The product in question is Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta & Tomato 340g, which is solely listed by Waitrose.

The recall concerns products with the batch code Y008B and a best before date of 8 January 2027 marked on their lids.

Crosta & Mollica has urged shoppers who have picked up one of the affected jars to not consume the product, but return it to Waitrose for a full refund.

“We are aware that two customers have each found glass in one of our products, and as a precaution while we investigate, we have withdrawn that product from supermarket shelves,” a spokeswoman for Crosta & Mollica told The Grocer.

Crosta & Mollica had “identified that both instances relate to the same batch code/production time stamp” and was “confident there is no contamination risk elsewhere in our range”, she added.

“Any customers who purchased the product should return it to a Waitrose store where they will be issued a refund, and we are extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

