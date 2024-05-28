Crosta & Mollica has recalled one of its pasta sauces after two consumers complained they had found glass inside the product.
The product in question is Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta & Tomato 340g, which is solely listed by Waitrose.
The recall concerns products with the batch code Y008B and a best before date of 8 January 2027 marked on their lids.
Crosta & Mollica has urged shoppers who have picked up one of the affected jars to not consume the product, but return it to Waitrose for a full refund.
“We are aware that two customers have each found glass in one of our products, and as a precaution while we investigate, we have withdrawn that product from supermarket shelves,” a spokeswoman for Crosta & Mollica told The Grocer.
Crosta & Mollica had “identified that both instances relate to the same batch code/production time stamp” and was “confident there is no contamination risk elsewhere in our range”, she added.
“Any customers who purchased the product should return it to a Waitrose store where they will be issued a refund, and we are extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
It comes after Kellanova recalled Chocolate Corn Flakes last week after identifying a potential choking hazard.
The fmcg giant received complaints from consumers who have found that the product contains hard lumps of cereal that do not break down when eaten with milk.
