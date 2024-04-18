Unilever has recalled another of its Magnum ice cream products in the UK and Ireland after discovering they may contain pieces of plastic and metal.

The affected products are 3x100ml packs of Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks with a best before of December 2025.

Customers should check the side of the packaging for batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341 and L3342, Unilever said.

The possible presence of plastic and metal made these products unsafe to eat, it added.

Those that had purchased the product were advised by Unilever to not consume them and contact its careline team for further guidance on 0800 146252.

“The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are recalling these products,” Unilever said. “No other Mangum products are affected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.”

The recall is the second by Unilever for a Magnum product in the space of a month.

On 29 March, the company issued a recall for Magnum Classic multipacks over fears they could contain metal.

Several batches of Magnum Classic packs (3x100ml) with a best before date of November 2025 were deemed unsafe to eat following internal safety checks by Unilever.

The affected batches were L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327 and L3328.

The Grocer has approached Unilever for further comment.