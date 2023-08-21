St Pierre has recalled several batches of breakfast pastries due to the possible presence of mould.

It has issued point-of-sale notices to its consumers, recalling 6 Pains Au Chocolat packs with best before dates of 17 September 2023, 25 September 2023 and 1 October 2023.

The notice states that shoppers should return the affected products to their nearest store for a full refund. They do not need a receipt.

The Food Standards Authority has urged shoppers not to eat the pastries, as the presence of mould “may make the product unsafe”.

A St Pierre spokeswoman said: “We have instigated a full product recall for St Pierre 6 Pains au Chocolat for the three date codes we have identified as being affected by a food quality issue.

“St Pierre prides itself on the quality of its products and after liaison with our bakeries and customer partners we have decided that a full recall is the best course of action.”

The recall comes after several products containing dairy have been recalled in recent months over fears of listeria contamination.

Iceland last week recalled frozen Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratins from shelves due to listeria monocytogenes contamination in the product.

In May, Müller was forced to recall six Cadbury-branded desserts it manufactures under licence from Mondelez due to contamination concerns.