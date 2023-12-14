Tesco has recalled a batch of private-label stuffing mix because it may contain moths.

The retailer has issued a recall notice to its customers regarding packs of its Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130g with the best before date of September 2024.

The notice states: “We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths, which makes the product unfit for human consumption.”

It advises shoppers not to consume the product but return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused. If you require further details, please contact customer services,” the notice states.

The Grocer has approached Tesco for comment.

Tesco was among several retailers to recall its own-label savoury pastry lines in August over fears they may contain small pieces of metal and plastic.

A total of 20 SKUs – spanning steak slices, sausage rolls, cheese & onion rolls, and meat pies – were recalled by chilled foods supplier Compleat Food Group, due to risk of contamination.