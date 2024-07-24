Berry delivery brand Berrymakers has launched this week.

The brand claims to introduce an entirely new way to buy and enjoy berries and will bring British berries direct to consumers’ front doors.

Grown across three farms in Berkshire and Surrey, Berrymakers will sell punnets of strawberries (rsp: £3.99/300g), raspberries (rsp: TBC), blackberries (rsp: £3/150g) and blueberries (rsp: £3/150g).

The farms have a 70% picker return rate and use an innovative crop system that sees strawberry crops on a tabletop system, meaning berry pickers can pick at greater volumes at a faster pace.

Berrymakers is also using water heat pumps to heat polytunnels, which creates four times the amount of energy as electricity would to grow the berries, making it more efficient and more green, it claims.

Berrymakers berries will be available for purchase via the Berrymakers website and can be delivered UK-wide or bought direct from local farmers’ markets and farm shops in recyclable packaging.

Beyond the core range, jams and honey will also be supplied by the brand to ensure no berry is discarded, and pollinating bees are also showcased.