Jones Food Company has launched a new vertically farmed salad brand into Asda.

The NPD, called Homegrown, represents the vertical farming company’s debut consumer-facing salad brand.

The range includes three SKUs: 80g Mixed Salad, 60g Rocket and 80g Hot & Peppery Cress (rsp: £1.25/100g).

“All of our salad is entirely British-grown, which results in fewer food miles than salad flown in from around the world, is grown using only renewable energy and uses 90% less water than plants, which have been more traditionally produced,” said JFC CEO James Lloyd-Jones.

“We can harvest our crops in one day and deliver into supermarket depots the next, so the freshness is guaranteed.”

Homegrown went on sale nationally online and in 270 Asda stores nationwide on 4 September.

The plants are grown in Gloucestershire with 100% renewable energy and in optimum growing conditions with nutrient-rich feed, temperature control and artificial lighting. Homegrown aims to achieve year-round crop production while reducing water, chemicals used and land use, it has claimed.

“As well as clear sustainability benefits, the salad leaves aren’t subject to adverse weather – resulting in better availability and more consistent quality for our customers,” said Dom Edwards, Asda produce director.

The launch follows new products by rival vertical farm company GrowUp Farms. Its Fresh Leaf Co brand launched into Iceland in Febraury and its three-SKU-strong Unbeleafable brand launched into Tesco nationwide and online in July. The farm’s branded salads are now in 800 stores.