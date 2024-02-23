Sainsbury’s has launched a dedicated ‘Best of British’ page on its groceries website in a move to champion and profile British-grown and produced products.

The new page spotlights over 450 100% British-sourced grocery products including fruit & veg, meat, dairy, eggs and chilled essentials.

The supermarket said it would help customers find and buy locally produced products even more easily and better support local producers and growers.

“Many of our customers want to support British suppliers and make more conscious choices when doing their food shop, and our new Buy British webpage helps them to do just that through a curation of over 450 quality, 100% locally sourced products,” said CEO Simon Roberts.

Customers will see a varying selection of products on the page depending on the seasonal availability and ranging in their local store.

“We recognise the pressures that British farmers are facing and the importance of supporting them to maintain a resilient UK food system for the long term,” Roberts added. “Our relationships with farmers and suppliers are incredibly important to us and we remain committed to sourcing British as much as we can, now and in the future.”

The move follows a campaign launched by MP Dr Luke Evans and signed by 110 MPs calling for supermarkets to incorporate a ‘Buy British’ section online.

“Farmers always tell me the best thing we can do to support them is to buy local, home-grown produce and the new ‘Best of British’ section on Sainsbury’s website makes it even easier for shoppers to support our farmers and cut down on unnecessary food miles,” said Evans.

Read more:

Sainsbury’s has also launched recipes using British products to inspire mealtimes such as a British Beef Wellington and a Big British Salad.

The retailer already helps customers shopping in store to identify British sourced products through labelling and packaging and has permanent signage in over 1,000 of its larger supermarkets.

The move has been welcomed by NFU president Tom Bradshaw, who said the organisation’s “independent research shows the public want to buy more British food from retailers and we have been championing this issue for some time”.

“The addition of the British section online by Sainsbury’s will help customers support British farmers,” he said.

Sainsbury’s joins Aldi and Morrisons in making the move.