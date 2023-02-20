Sainsbury’s is introducing £2 fruit & vegetable boxes as part of its efforts to reduce food waste.

The ‘Taste Me, Don’t Waste Me’ boxes hit more than 200 selected supermarkets across the country this week, following a successful trial in January.

The ‘Taste Me, Don’t Waste Me’ boxes will include a variety of surplus fresh fruit and vegetables and the boxes will be sold for a lower price to help ensure customers have access to affordable nutritious food, as the cost of living continues to rise.

The products are carefully selected to ensure freshness. Customers will be able to find the boxes in Sainsbury’s fresh produce aisles.

“At Sainsbury’s we’re committed to helping our customers access tasty, nutritious food that’s better for them and the planet too,” said Sainsbury’s director of fresh food Richard Crampton.

“It’s great to see shoppers have been enjoying the boxes, which is why we’re really pleased to roll out the trial to over 200 supermarkets, helping even more people across the country.”

The moves forms part of the retailer’s commitment to halve food waste across its value chain by 2030 and follows its shift to removing best before dates from more than 100 product lines, with more than 130 lines to follow.

“We believe everyone deserves to eat well at an affordable price, and we hope this additional support will ensure good-quality food doesn’t go to waste,” said Crampton.

The retailer has also launched other support for customers faced with rising prices, including a £550m investment by March 2023 in value as well as its Aldi Price Match scheme.