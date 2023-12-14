The Compleat Food Group has announced that its targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its own operations and value chain by 2040 have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The owner of Wall’s Pastry, Pork Farms, Squeaky Bean and Palace Culture is aiming to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from its own operations by 50% by 2030.

It also aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions from its wider supply chain by 50% within the same timeframe.

The targets which have been approved by the SBTi are part of a wider plan from the group to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions in its operations by 2035 and Scope 3 emissions in its value chain by 2040.

The validated targets will help the group reduce its emissions to the level required to keep global warming to 1.5oC, the most ambitious goal set by the Paris Agreement.

“It has never been more important to take rapid and decisive action in the face of global temperature rises, which is why we have put in place ambitious targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our value chain by 2040,” said David Moore, head of ESG at Compleat Food Group.

“As one of the UK’s leading food groups, we know our responsibility goes beyond producing great food, and that we can have a central role in meeting the environmental and social challenges facing our planet,” he added. “That’s why we are taking bold action, both through our climate targets and a commitment to social value, to transform our operations and deliver a better, fairer future for all.”

To reach these targets the food manufacturer has set out several priorities to achieving these goals as part of its ESG strategy.

This includes reducing its food waste 50% by 2030 as part of the Courtauld 2030 commitment, and reducing packaging consumption across the value chain every year with an aim for all packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025 in line with the Wrap UK Plastics Pact.

It is also supporting its suppliers to shift to nature-positive, high-welfare methods of production, with 100% traceability and zero deforestation.

Action taken against these goals will be reported in the Group’s first sustainability report which is due to be released in May 2024.

“The approval of our targets by the SBTi is an important step on this journey as we set out our commitments to make a positive impact on the world and maximise the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the communities we are part of,” said Moore.

“We are at the start of a long journey and we don’t have all the answers yet, but we are absolutely committed to our targets and ensuring we play a leading role in creating a responsibly sourced, regenerative food system that delivers on our mission to create Food to Feel Good.”