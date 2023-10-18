Milk & More has partnered with supplier Wholegood to launch a new range of organic fruit and veg with high eco-credentials.

Wholegood’s supply of organic produce to the delivery company comes from trusted organic certified growers it has been working with for many years.

The companies have teamed up to reduce unnecessary packaging from the range, with 72% of the products being delivered loose, in home compostable packaging or recyclable cardboard.

The new range is described as being “perfect for customers wanting to enjoy the best fresh organic fruit and veg and do their bit for the planet in the process”.

“Our new organic range from Wholegood is yet another example of how we are constantly improving the sustainability of our supply chain, which we know matters to our customers,” said Patrick Müller, CEO at Milk & More. “It is the latest chapter in our journey with Wholegood, which started last year and has enabled us to extend our lead times and focus on the important job of ensuring we guarantee freshness.”

The new range included onions, carrots, courgettes, potatoes, seasonal apples, kiwis, oranges, cherry vine tomatoes, cucumbers, and Romaine lettuces.

Customers can also order the fruit and veg boxes with Fairtrade bananas which come in reusable packaging.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Milk & More to bring their customers our broad range of fresh produce, doubling their range to over 75 produce SKUs,” said Carl Saxton-Pizzie, founder of Wholegood. “The speed and efficiency of Milk & More’s supply chain ensures their customers receive produce as quickly as possible.

“Working with a company that is as passionate about its customers as we are about our growers creates a powerful partnership,” Saxton-Pizzie added.