Sainsbury’s has relaunched Nectar’s Great Fruit & Veg Challenge this week, offering customers the chance to earn additional Nectar points by putting more fruit & veg in their shopping baskets.

From 23 August to 10 October, the challenge returns to Sainsbury’s for the fourth year running.

It will involve setting customers three personalised portion tasks based on shopping habits and enabling them to earn 1,000 bonus Nectar points once all are complete.

Last year’s campaign saw 88 million portions of fruit & veg purchased during its seven-week duration, with participating customers buying over three times more than those who didn’t participate.

Fresh, tinned, frozen and dried varieties all count towards the portion challenges.

“We know how important it is for our customers to eat a varied and healthy diet, and that’s why we’re bringing back the Great fruit & veg challenge for yet another year,” said Alex Lovell, head of loyalty marketing at Sainsbury’s.

Customers can join the challenge on the Nectar app at any time, but the earlier they participate the more chances they have to earn extra Nectar points.

The points can be spent at Sainsbury’s, Argos, Esso and eBay, or be converted to Avios points for use on a British Airways flight.

“The challenge is a great incentive for our customers to purchase more of the fruit & vegetables they love and to add some more variety to their shopping baskets,” added Lovell.