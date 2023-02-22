Tesco and Aldi have become the latest supermarkets to restrict the sale of certain fresh produce items, amid mounting concerns over fruit and veg shortages.

Aldi today said it was rationing the sale of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person “to ensure as many customers as possible can buy what they need”.

The announcement was swiftly followed by Tesco, which had earlier said it had no plans to impose limits, but subsequently confirmed it would also introduce a three item limit on the same lines as a “precautionary measure” to maintain stocks. This was “in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines”, the retailer said.

The moves follow similar restrictions imposed by Asda and Morrisons on some lines earlier this week in response to an increasing prevalence of empty shelves.

Morrisons has introduced a maximum cap of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers. Asda has limited the purchase of eight fresh produce lines comprising tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries to three of each per customer.

However, other retailers have played down issues with supply, with the majority of supermarkets contacted by The Grocer today stating they had no plans to introduce rationing – with availability in specific stores or online not representative of overall availability.

The Co-op, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, and Lidl confirmed they did not have any buying restrictions in place.

But Marks & Spencer also told The Grocer it was looking at “alternative supply routes” in order to mitigate challenges.

All the retailers pointed to an industry-wide issue regarding the supply of soft fruits and salad products.

Shortages were attributed to “difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa, which have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers”, according to Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.

“While disruption is expected to last a few weeks, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce,” he said.

“In the meantime, some stores are introducing temporary limits on the number of products customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone.”

Supermarkets are also having to contend with a shortage of British supplies.

As The Grocer has reported on more than one occasion in recent months, soaring production costs, including huge energy price hikes, has led many growers to scale back production over the past six months – particularly in categories where energy is required to store produce or heat greenhouses.

It comes as wholesale prices have as much as tripled on some lines due to pressures on supply chains.

According to data from Nationwide Produce, the spot prices for boxes of some vegetables are up two or three times as much as the normal rate at this time of year, with crops such as Dutch onions up from an average of £250-£280 per tonne to £700 per tonne.

The fragility of fresh food supply chains was a key theme at the NFU conference in Birmingham yesterday, with the union’s president Minette Batters warning UK salad production had fallen to its lowest levels since records began.