Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep creator Aardman has partnered with charity Veg Power in a bid to inspire children to eat more vegetables.

The two-year agreement has involved the creation of Shaun the Sheep-branded resources by the Bristol-based animation studio across Veg Power projects.

Almost a third (29%) of primary school aged children ate less than one portion of veg a day, Veg Power said. The initiatives run by the partnership will engage and support children and their families to improve this statistic.

“We’re very excited to have the excellent creative talent within Aardman supporting our work over the next couple of years,” said Dan Parker, chief executive of Veg Power. “We’re confident that this collaboration will help us reach even more children and their families through the creation of outstanding and engaging resources that will encourage even the most reluctant veg eaters to give them a try.”

The first collaborative project involving Shaun the Sheep is currently running in schools within the London Borough of Lambeth. The initiative is an integrated schools and family programme to encourage children to eat a greater volume and variety of vegetables by adding one new type at a time.

The first vegetable of focus is peppers and children will be provided with a Shaun the Sheep-themed puzzles and activity pack designed to inspire engagement.

These resources will be available online at Veg Power’s Simply Veg website, alongside other Shaun the Sheep themed content.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Veg Power to bring Shaun the Sheep to an important initiative that touches so many of us,” said Rachael Peacock, senior brand manager at Aardman. “Based on Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun’s links to the countryside and farming make him an authentic ambassador and we hope the programme encourages children not to be sheepish and try the whole vegetable rainbow!”