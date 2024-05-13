Disruptive dairy startup All Things Butter has closed a £2.2m seed funding round to support a wider rollout of its products in UK supermarkets and prepare an overseas launch.

The round follows nationwide distribution gains via listings with Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

All Things Butter has sold almost 250,000 blocks of butter since chef Thomas Straker and Toby Hopkinson launched the brand more than six months ago.

Private equity firm Access Industries led the £2.2m round – which follows a £530k pre-seed fundraising in September – alongside follow-on support from consumer-focused investment firm Active Partners. The business is also backed by Hollywood producers Josey McNamara and Thomas Ackerley, who were behind last year’s box office smash Barbie.

As well as supporting the brand’s fast-growing UK distribution, the investment is earmarked to open an international supply chain to reach US and Middle Eastern markets.

The business is also planning to expand its four-strong (salted, unsalted, garlic & herb and chilli) product portfolio for 2024.

“We are delighted to close our second round of investment to continue fuelling the growth of All Things Butter,” said co-founder Toby Hopkinson.

“At only six months since launch, we are incredibly grateful for the commitment from our new and existing investors, which will allow us to accelerate our journey even further. We have a clear mission to bring heritage butter to modern foodies, showcasing that great butter can elevate everyday eating and even hold nutritional value.

“We have an exciting year ahead for All Things Butter, so watch this space.”

All Things Butter launched in November 2023 following the success of Straker’s viral social media posts that explored ways to enhance recipes using butter.

Its twice-churned butter is made on family-run Brue Valley Farm and is also sold by Planet Organic, The Modern Milkman, GoPuff and Zapp.

The business donates 1% of its revenue to farming charity RABI.