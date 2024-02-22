Craft beer marketplace Brewser is close to hitting a £150k crowdfunding target to help increase brand awareness.

The business, founded by Lewis Ryan, Oliver Morgan and James Atherton in 2021, connects drinkers directly with indie breweries in the UK and overseas.

It has currently, at the time of publishing, raised almost £132k from 96 backers on the Seedrs platform.

Brewser has attracted more than 7,000 customers since launching and has achieved an annualised revenue run rate of £1.2m, with sales growing 181% in 2023.

“We’re made up with the support that our community and the public beyond have shown us so far,” said co-founder Lewis Ryan.

“We’ve pioneered a model that is truly empowering for independent breweries of all sizes by giving them access to the whole UK market, with no additional cost or complexity. It’s great to see people recognising the value and further potential in that model, especially given how challenging it is for producers at the moment.”

Jack Baron of Baron Brewing, an indie brewer on the marketplace, added: “Brewser have been instrumental in our exposure across the UK. A large portion of our customers have discovered us through Brewser and have continued to show Baron support since that discovery.

“Being a one-man-band brewery, the budget has never been there for UK wide marketing. However, Brewser has helped by advertising on the brand’s behalf. It’s very straightforward from the brewery’s perspectives and lets us show off what we know is our best quality beer.”