Crowdfunding platform Seedrs has rebranded as Republic Europe following a takeover by a US-based financial technology firm.

Republic acquired the UK-based business in a deal valuing it at $100m at the end of 2021.

Seedrs will now trade as Republic Europe, with new branding on its website and emails. Some legacy Seedrs elements will remain, such as the licenced name, Seedrs Ltd, and investment infrastructure.

Since the takeover by Republic, Seedrs has continued to operate as a separate business from the US firm’s global marketplace.

Republic said today that while it had been “a period of success for the business”, the decision to unify under a single brand had always been “the logical next step”.

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone event for Republic and is the latest step in its mission to create a world where everyone, everywhere has equal access to high-quality investment and ownership opportunities,” said Republic Europe managing director John Lake.

Since launching in 2012, Seedrs has seen more than £1.5bn raised for businesses on its platform, with hundreds of food and drink startups raising in excess of £160m.

Following the acquisition by Republic, it is now part of the largest private investing platform in the world, with more than 2.5 million members globally.