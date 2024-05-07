UKI-based cookie dough brand Doughlicious has raised £3.5m of funding to underpin ambitions to push into the US market.

Doughlicious has received the cash injection from Dutch investment group Triple B – the group’s first investment in global snacking.

The investment comes as Doughlicious prepares a nationwide launch in Whole Foods Market stores across the US to globalise its array of frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites.

Doughlicious also produces a line of ready-to-bake cookie dough and ready-to-eat cookies that it sells to leading grocers and foodservice providers throughout the UK and beyond.

“Triple B is thrilled to partner with Doughlicious, a trailblazer in the world of gourmet snacking,” said Thomas Bata, CEO of Triple B.

“The impressive 100% year-over-year business growth in each of the previous several years and the recent successful investment round underscore Doughlicious’ potential for further expansion and innovation.

“We are excited to join forces with Doughlicious and support its mission of delivering superior snacking experiences while championing sustainability and quality.”

Doughlicious founder Kathryn Bricken added: “Our partnership represents a synergistic alignment of values and vision, as we continue to redefine the snack category with our innovative products and unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability. Together, we look forward to expanding Doughlicious’ reach and delighting consumers around the globe.”

Doughlicious products are sold in Waitrose, Morrisons, Planet Organic, Tesco and other outlets in the UK, while also being available in Woolworths in Australia and Whole Foods in the US.

Last month, the brand launched a packaging refresh across its range, to bring all products – spanning frozen ‘dough-chi’ balls and ready to bake cookie dough – under the Doughlicious brand name.

The move comes after Russell Barnett, former boss of US frozen brand My Mochi Ice Cream, was appointed as Doughlicious MD in September last year to spearhead the global growth of the brand.