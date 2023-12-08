Irish men’s healthcare brand Sons has secured investment worth €6.75m to grow the reach of its male hair loss products.

The investment, which was led by The Davy EIIS Fund and a consortium of private investors, supported by Wayflyer and AIB, “positions Sons for unprecedented growth” as it targets becoming the number one men’s healthcare brand in Europe.

The company said the investment will underpin its ambitious growth efforts, which have included doubling business growth every year since launch in 2020, securing the number one retail category position in the UK and Ireland, scaling operations in Germany entering a fourth European market.

Sons’ founders Will Kennedy and Dr. Adrian Gilbane set out to challenge the traditional in-clinic models for hair loss with easy-to-use and effective treatments for hair loss and other conditions like dandruff.

The D2C-based company said it has treated over 100,000 men across Ireland, the UK, and Germany and records a monthly revenue of over €1m.

It has built a 5% market share in the UK and Ireland and expanded its presence through retail partnerships and distribution channels this year, including Superdrug listings.

Will Kennedy, Co-founder & CEO of Sons, said: “The men’s health and personal care market has a long way to go in terms of being socially accepted and normalised, and the journey is just starting for us. We are committed to challenging norms and encouraging men to prioritise their health.”

Medical Director, Dr Knut Moe said: “Hair loss has become more topical in recent years, with more men looking for treatments to maintain and even regrow their hair. Sons is licensed for two of the most effective medical treatments for male pattern hair loss and with the introduction of every new product, we are challenging the possibilities of what can be achieved”.

Sinead Heaney, Director BES Management DAC, the Manager of the Davy EIIS Fund and Partner at BDO Ireland, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Sons’ ambitious growth plans. We have been hugely impressed by Will, Adrian, and the wider team and the success achieved to date. We look forward to assisting them to further grow and internationalise the business.”