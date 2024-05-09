Home Dough Pizza, a ‘restaurant quality’ pizza startup with listings across London, has kicked off a drive for new investment to take the brand national.

Launched in February 2023, the brand is currently listed in London via Planet Organic a range of independent stores.

The pizza brand, which makes high-quality, UK-made sourdough bases, is now in conversation with a range of national retailers and has a partnership in the works with AF Blakemore and Spar to extend its range.

As such, Home Dough is looking for investment to expand its production facilities and staff.

It is targeting angel and high-net worth investors as well as venture capital players.

It could also potentially sell a stake to a bigger holding company in return for facilities to dial up production.

As part of this drive, advertising agency Insiders Studio has taken a stake in the brand to drive its growth and aid with strategy and positioning, creative, branding and advertising.

Additionally, fmcg growth and people consultant Olivia Styles has also taken a stake in Home Dough in exchange for her services.

“As a pizza lover, I was frustrated by the lack of middle ground between restaurants or expensive takeout, and the pizzas available on the high street,” said Ben Bomford, founder at Home Dough. “We also noticed that while the restaurant experience of pizza was evolving – with pizza becoming an ever cooler item, with cult status – pizzas in store were still pushing an over-focus on toppings and allusions to Italian cuisine.

“Consumer research repeatedly showed that for shop-bought pizza, it’s the dough that lets the products down. So we decided to start there, with a product based around a great - well, base.

“We decided to focus on using our own special sourdough base, that is great for reheating in the oven, with simple, locally sourced toppings and recyclable packaging. We regularly sell out across London, and know there’s national appetite for a better home-cooked pizza. With Insiders on board, and our investment drive pushing ahead, we know we can take that next step.”

Josh Clarricoats, founding partner at Insiders, added: “The best thing about running your own agency is getting the chance to play a part in growing businesses you love. In this case, we’ve taken it a step further with a stake in Home Dough – giving us a chance to put our money where our mouth is and support a brand that, frankly, we believe the entire UK should be able to buy. Home Dough is a great product offering something unique in the market, and with huge potential for growth.”