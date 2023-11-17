High protein dessert brand Mighty Slice has received backing from England and Chelsea footballer Reece James as it prepares for its first nationwide supermarket listing.

James has joined the startup as a brand partner and key stakeholder, having invested as part of Mighty Slice’s pre-seedfunding round, where the brand raised a “significant six-figure sum”.

Founded in 2021 by Emily Tout and Jamie Cumming, Mighty Slice aims to balance nutritious snacking with the indulgence of “real food”.

The brand’s signature cheesecake slices boast 16g of protein per serving, coupled with crunchy biscuit bases, creamy cheesecake mixture and indulgent toppings.

The strategic investment coincides with the brand’s entry into its first nationwide supermarket listing this November, with its cheesecake slices available in Asda stores across the UK.

CEO Tout commented: “High protein is the fastest growing category in dairy at the moment. Increasingly, consumers are looking for functional snacks which taste good, as well as do good.”

She said James’ investment is “testament to the size of the market opportunity in high protein indulgence”.

James added: “Protein is such an important part of my diet and I’ve tried more types of protein bars and shakes than I can count. Mighty Slice tops all of these in terms of taste and enjoyment - which is what real food should be about.

”To be able to join the team in bringing such delicious and nutritious snacks to the market is really exciting.”