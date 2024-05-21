Natural energy drinks brand Mission is prepping a £1.3m crowdfunding campaign to fuel its growth over the next two years.

Guinness World Record runner Tom Whittle founded the business in 2019, launching a range of performance teas made using natural ingredients in a bid to address overconsumption of sugar and caffeine in the category. Its products are used by Premier League footballers, the England cricket team, F1 racing teams and hundreds of GB athletes, according to the brand.

Mission already boasts television presenter Jake Humphrey, former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, and Heather Knight, captain of the England women’s cricket team, as investors.

Other backers of a £1.6m seed round in 2021 included former and current executives at HelloFresh, Allplants, BrewDog and Graze.

It opens the crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube on 3 June, with pre-registration now live. The startup will use the money for brand and marketing development and to boost working capital.

Since launching, Mission has sold more than 250,000 units and is aiming to reach profitability by 2026.

“Mission was born after I suffered a range of personal health issues caused by caffeine and sugar during a 300-day-long charity cycle across South America, and it became clear to me there was a real lack of natural energy products on the market,” Whittle said.

“Following a successful first five years, we’re launching our new round of funding to mark the launch of our new cans and are inviting people to invest in the future of Mission, helping us to make natural energy products available to the masses.”

Mission’s new canned drink is made from 100% natural and sustainably sourced ingredients, with no sugar or sweeteners. The brand is also planning to expand the range this year.