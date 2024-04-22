Food tech startup My Emissions has raised a further £1.3m as it prepares to roll out its carbon labelling tool with new national and international partners.

The oversubscribed seed round followed a £400k fundraising in 2022 to help the business with its ambitions to reduce carbon emissions in the food industry.

My Emissions is the official carbon labelling partner of Just Eat and has run multiple trials on the food delivery giant’s platforms. The business, which also works with AB World Foods, Selfridges and the Good Eating Company (part of Sodexo), is set to announce further national and international partnerships in 2024.

Nathan Bottomley and Matthew Isaacs launched My Emissions in 2021 to decarbonise the food sector – which currently represents a third of global GHG emissions – through simple and clear labelling.

“Food companies are under increasing pressure from customers, investors and regulators to reduce their carbon emissions,” said Isaacs. “This funding give us the backing we need to expand our team, accelerate our growth and, ultimately, give food companies everything they need to reduce emissions and achieve their net-zero targets.”

My Emissions has so far completed carbon assessments for more than 15,000 food and drink products, and also presented its methodology to Defra’s food data transparency partnership in December 2023 to help set the standard for emissions reporting and eco-labelling in the UK.

The latest funding round was led by Hambro Perks and supported by Love Ventures, the angel syndicate Raspberry Ventures and angel investors.

Hambro Perks principal Laura Noorani, who has joined the company’s board, added: “After conducting a deep dive on the food product emissions sector, My Emissions stood out to us as the dynamic and commercial player in the space. Matt and Nathan understand the specific challenges faced by their customer set and offer a rigorous yet pragmatic solution for food companies to reduce emissions from food at scale.”