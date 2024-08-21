Functional drinks brand Nexba is looking to raise up to £1m via crowdfunding.

Having already raised $0.7m AUD (£360k) domestically in June, the Australian kombucha and water kefir maker is to turn to Crowdcube to further accelerate its international expansion.

The raise, which is yet to go live on the platform, is seeking to raise between £750k-£1m.

Funds would be used to help establish Nexba and its parent company Goodness Group Global as “the leading platform of better-for-you brands”.

Now available in up to 15 global markets, Goodness Group Global’s drinks were already generating sales of circa £12.5m per year, the company said.

Propositions from Nexba include kombuchas, water kefirs, sparkling waters, soft drinks and nootropics.

In June, the company launched Pace, a zero-sugar hydration drink created in partnership with Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.

“Nexba and Pace are strong brands, meeting fast-growing trends, and with some of the bestselling products,” said Goodness Group Global international CEO Dave Wallwork. “With investment in local, sustainable, production, I see us scaling fast with products that are good for you, and good for the planet.”

It comes after Nexba partnered with Devon-based water brand Tarka Springs to localise production of its one-litre bottles of kombucha last year. Previously the bottles were made in Australia and shipped in bulk to the UK.

The brand launched in the UK in 2018 and is sold in Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, Booths and Holland & Barrett, as well as on Ocado and Amazon.