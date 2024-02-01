Low & no brewer Nirvana has kicked off a crowdfunding campaign as it looks to capitalise on the growing demand in the sector following a successful Dry January.

The brewery is aiming to raise £600k from the crowd on the Seedrs platform.

It follows Nirvana raising about £750k in 2023, which the business declared its most successful year to date since Becky Kean launched the brand in 2016.

Nirvana will use the crowd cash to drive retail and on-trade distribution, as well as increasing marketing spend and DTC activity.

“2023 was something of a breakthrough year for us,” Kean said. “Not only did we complete our biggest-ever fundraising, but we secured significant on-trade distribution and strengthened our presence in retail.

“Across both channels we’ve demonstrated an exceptional high rate of returning customers, which only bodes well for the future.”

The funding round coincides with the business hiring James Rabagliati as head brewer.

Rabagliati has 10 years’ experience in the brewing sector, joining Nirvana from Brew by Numbers. He has also spent time at Hammerton and Truman’s.

“Every beer style requires a different approach, but in no & low, there’s very little room to ‘hide’,” he said.

“I’m seriously looking forward to exploring the massive potential in this category – especially given the leaps forward there’s been in hop processing of late.”

Nirvana, which produces a range of six beers, claims to be the UK’s first dedicated low-alcohol producer to have its own brewery.