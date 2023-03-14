Sustainable cleaning challenger brand Ocean Saver has returned to the crowd as it seeks to double the size of its grocery business.

The business smashed its £560k Seedrs campaign target in just a few hours and is currently overfunding, so far raising £655k from more than 350 investors.

Funds will be used to grow the commercial and brand team as the business aims to significantly boost retail distribution.

The Seedrs campaign comes as Ocean Saver launched in Asda with its surface cleaning refills, ‘bottle for life’ and dishwasher eco-tabs, with the latter a first for the retailer. Tesco, where the brand is featured as part of the supermarket’s Incubator scheme, also listed the dishwater tabs.

It takes the brand’s distribution footprint to more than 1,000 retail stores, including Morrison’s, Amazon, Ocado, Robert Dyas, Abel & Cole, B&Q and Dunelm.

Ocean Saver is aiming to grow to more than 4,000 distribution points within three years.

The business will also put the crowd cash towards improving its website, creating a range of eco-friendly products for the B2B market and expanding into new cleaning products categories.

MD Sarah Gilling said: “29-billion single-use cleaning products are made every year. We have pioneered the cleaning refill category and are now selling zero-waste plastic free dishwasher tablets, with laundry innovation hot on its heels.”

Ocean Saver, which sells plant-based cleaning refills, claims to have prevented more than two-million plastic bottles from reaching the oceans since it launched in 2019.

The business previously raised more than £1m on Seedrs in 2021. Since then, it has grown retail sales 91% and expanded distribution three-fold.

It has generated more than £3m in revenues since launching.

“Ocean Saver products offer affordable and convenient plastic-free solutions that clean just as well as any brand in the category,” Gilling added. “We have big plans and won’t stop until every customer in homecare is an Ocean Saver.”