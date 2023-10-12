The Turmeric Co, the functional shots challenger launched by footballer Thomas Hal Robson-Kanu, has closed a Series A fundraise to support global growth.

The founders of Rubicon Drinks acted as the cornerstone investor for the near-£1m round, with other high-profile investors including TV presenter Joel Dommett.

Money will be used for global expansion, further developing the retail proposition and a marketing push.

“We’ve achieved significant traction to date, but the opportunity for growth is huge,” Robson-Kanu said.

The former Premier League and international player launched the business in 2018 after using turmeric shots to help with his recovery from a career-threatening knee injury.

The brand has achieved a run rate of £5m revenues, with the functional product range available on its DTC site and at David Lloyd fitness clubs, as well as with partners such as Everton FC, Sale Sharks and British Gymnastics.

“We’ve developed a range of drinks that are endorsed by nutritionists, backed by athletes and supported by clinical trials. We have handpicked strategic investors and can’t wait to explode the growth of the brand,” Robson-Kanu added.

BDO and Pinsent Masons advised the Turmeric Co on the funding round.

Lorna Hopkinson at BDO said: “Thomas and the team have built a remarkable brand, which has significant potential to scale. The calibre of investors taking part in this round is testament to the excitement around the business and we look forward to supporting the team as they go to the next level.”