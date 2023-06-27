Seven Brothers Brewing Co is to launch a £500,000 fundraising drive to scale up production and build its “forever home”.

The Crowdcube push will initially allow the brewery to increase volume and packaging speed at its current site in Salford, where it has operated since 2017.

It will also enable significant investment in a larger premises featuring a brewhouse, custom-made distillery, and packaging operations, as well as an on-site taproom and restaurant.

Now nearing “operational capacity” at its current site, the ambition was to have a new venue up and running by 2026, said the brand.

“We have two investment scenarios available to us: one is an overhaul and increase of capacity within our current premises; the second is to invest in a new destination brewery in Manchester, suitable for growth over the next 20 years,” CEO Keith McAvoy added.

The latest crowdfund is targeted to raise £500k at a valuation of £12m – up 50% from when Seven Brothers crowdfunded in 2020.

The initial wave of funding would support the implementation of an upgraded canning line as well as new tanks, help the brand meet growing production demands from major retailers – including Asda and Aldi – and support Seven Brothers’ capacity to fulfil new craft beer arena tenders and contracts.

“We don’t expect this funding round to be able to finance all our ambitious plans, but this round will lay the groundwork,” McAvoy said. “It will allow us to staff and resource the right team to make this dream a reality.”

Seven Brothers was founded in 2014 by McAvoy brothers Guy, Keith, Luke, Daniel, Nathan, Kit and Greg. In January, it acquired craft distiller Sisters Distillery.

Earlier this year, the recently expanded business teamed up with Aldi to launch a co-branded fruit beer, which will be followed this summer by new brand Eleven Central that will include a range of spirits.