Shandy Shack has sold a minority stake to Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Bentinck as the craft brewer seeks to deepen commercial ties with Diddly Squat Farm.

The angel investment for an undisclosed amount provides the business with a top-up to its previous £235k funding round in June last year.

Shandy Shack, which makes low-alcohol, low-calorie shandies, is based in Oxfordshire, not far from Diddly Squat Farm.

The businesses began work together last year on a collaboration on two co-branded drinks for the farm shop: a special edition of Shandy Shack’s Elderflower Lager Top, using elderflower picked from hedges on the farm, and a Ginger Beer Shandy made using the Hawkstone beer brewed on site.

The investment by Bentinck will allow the brand to continue developing new shandies using ingredients from the farm.

Shandy Shack said it had benefitted from the media exposure stemming from the partnership, particularly product placement in the recent second series of Clarkson’s Farm.

Co-founder Tom Stevens said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Lisa, Jeremy and the team at Diddly Squat Farm over the last year, and for Lisa to now reciprocate with investment into our company is very flattering.

“It is also an indisputable example of their eagerness to collaborate and support local businesses. Much like Diddly Squat Farm Shop, we are passionate about contributing to the local economy, while helping to sustain and celebrate the beautiful landscapes in our native Cotswolds and beyond.”

Shandy Shack was founded by friends Ed Stapleton, Tom Stevens and Freddie Gleadowe in 2018 as a pop-up bar concept to be toured around festivals. However, it launched as an fmcg brand following a pivot during the pandemic.

Its shandies are listed by Sainsbury’s and a number of wholesalers, helping the business achieve “significant” top-line growth in 2022.

The brand added it was set to expand its grocery distribution this year, as well as extending its range of drinks.