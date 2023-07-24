Hot sauce maker The Chilli Mash Company has kicked off a £100k crowd fundraising round to expand operations and support the establishment of a state-of-the-art chilli farm in Rwanda.

The Portsmouth-based manufacturer said the sustainable initiative, implementing advanced agricultural techniques, would lead to year-round chilli production and create a reliable supply chain to reduce dependency on imports.

Formed in 2016, The Chilli Mash Co makes premium hot sauces and is also a manufacturing partner to chilli sauce producers, condiment businesses and restaurants, as well as supplying fresh chilli, chilli mashes and purées, condiments, and dry spices.

The business is aiming to raise its £100k target on the Crowdfunder platform over the next six weeks, with rewards for backers including customised branded hot sauces and a trip to Rwanda.

“We are incredibly excited to embark on this crowdfunding campaign to establish a chilli farm in Rwanda,” said MD and co-founder Natt Boarer.

“For less than the price of a coffee, you can help contribute towards improving the cost of chilli manufacturing in the UK. Backers will contribute to a sustainable chilli supply chain, helping reduce costs to UK businesses and consumers, and become a part of a movement to enhance local economies and empower farmers in Rwanda.”