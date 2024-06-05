Speciality flavoured cheese supplier The Chuckling Cheese Co has raised a six figure sum to grow its brand.

The Lincolnshire-based supplier has raised £110k on Crowdcube at a valuation of £15m and is currently overfunding.

The proceeds will be used to build daily distribution levels, grow B2B sales, increase its social media presence and drive traffic to its TikTok shop.

Overfunding will also give it an opportunity to build a sales team to acquire new business customers and develop relationships to enable the company to drive towards its targets.

The brand is currently in annual growth of 31% year-on-year and signed up a number of new trade customers last year, including the Co-op.

The company, founded in 2012 by a husband and wife duo Emma and Stuart Colclough, opened their first shop in Skegness in 2018 and have since opened a further four outlets in Doncaster, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Gateshead.