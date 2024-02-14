Canned wine challenger The Uncommon has secured £1.2m in its biggest funding round to date, to help it scale production to meet growing demand in the mults.

The cash injection – from existing and new backers – will be used to increase planting in and around its existing vineyard in Kent, as well as going towards new product development and expansion into new markets.

It takes the total raised by the B Corp certified winemaker to £3m across five rounds.

Henry Connell and Alex Thraves founded the business in 2018, claiming to be the first wine in a can to use English wine.

The Uncommon now claims to be the UK’s fifth largest English wine producer by retail sales, and the number one English canned wine, thanks to growing demand in Waitrose, M&S and Ocado.

The brand is aiming to strengthen its focus on national retail, as well as events and airline partnerships where it has experienced increased demand across British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Iceland Air.

“When we started in 2018, our mission was simple: to make the best possible English wine in this new sustainable and convenient format,” Connell said.

“It had never been done before in the UK. We started with just five tonnes of bacchus grapes. This year, we pressed 400 tonnes – our largest harvest to date.”

The Uncommon’s range includes a bubbly white and rosé and two lower abv botanically infused English spritzers, with grapes all sourced from its Kent vineyard and select growing partners across south east England.

In 2021, The Uncommon also claimed a UK first for an English winemaker in gaining a B Corp certification, secured thanks to its local production, sustainable format and support of local conservation projects.

“We’re in a unique position to be part of two growing categories: English wine and alternative packaging,” Connell added. “Our steady growth is testament to the increasing thirst for quality within sustainable packaging, aligning with retailers’ drive towards net zero targets.

“The funding signifies a resounding vote of confidence in our vision and will allow us to bring our unbelievably good English wine to more people.”