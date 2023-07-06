Natural supplements challenger Tonic Health has raised close to £1m to support a big push into the US after winning a nationwide listing with Walmart.

The brand – launched in 2019 by founder and CEO Sunna van Kampen – claimed a US first with the launch of its four-strong range of no-added-sugar gummy vitamins for adults and kids across Walmart’s estate.

The gummies are made without any sweeteners or artificial ingredients, and use beetroot fibre instead of sugar as a primary ingredient.

Tonic secured £866k from 184 investors on the Seedrs platform – beating its £500k target – to fund the US strategy.

The brand already has about 4,000 distribution points in the UK for its high-dose vitamin drinks and immunity effervescent tablets at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Boots, Holland & Barrett, WH Smith, Whole Foods Market and Ocado, as well as pharmacies such as Victoria Health, Chemist Direct and Medicare.

“Tonic Health is on a mission to redefine the vitamin industry and the relationship we have with our health, and our launch in the USA is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” said van Kampen.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality, no-added-sugar nutritional supplements that truly make a difference. By partnering with Walmart, we can reach millions of Americans and empower them to take charge of their health with our innovative gummy vitamins.”

The business has previously raised more than £400k from the crowd in a 2022 campaign and also closed a £600k private fundraise in 2020 backed by New Look founder Tom Singh, former Unilever president Diego Bevilacqua and All About Food founder Phil Lynas.