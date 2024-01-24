Beer brand Two Tribes has secured a multimillion-pound investment as it seeks to continue rapid growth in the UK and expand into overseas markets.

Founded in 2017 by DJ and music producer Justin Deighton, the brand is stocked by the likes of Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Ocado, as well as by Eurostar and Virgin Atlantic, and premium on-trade sites in London.

The funds, raised from existing investors, would play “a pivotal role” in supporting the ongoing expansion in the UK and help the launch into two new international territories later this year.

Two Tribes has also strengthened its core team, bringing Hezi Yechiel, an investor and the founder of Urban Leisure Group, in as executive chairman. Former Meantime Brewery finance director Bob Emms joins the business as FD and Prudence Stamp takes on the role of head of people and culture.

“We are pleased by the support and confidence shown by our investors with this latest expansion of funding,” said MD Paul Robinson.

“We are looking forward to continuing our successful journey in 2024 and beyond, with strong foundations in place. Two Tribes is built on creativity and collaboration, and we have an incredibly exciting year ahead with brand partners that align perfectly with our vision and values.”

Two Tribes has doubled its beer volumes in the past two years, with the Dream Pale Ale and Campfire Hazy IPA registering 300% sales growth since December 2021.