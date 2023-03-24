Functional shot brand Unrooted has secured a seven-figure investment to help expand its UK distribution.

The baobab-infused drinks supplier has raised £1.1m through backing from a variety of family offices and individual investors.

It had previously secured funding from Btomorrow Ventures – the venture capital arm of British American Tobacco, which targets health, wellbeing and sustainability-focused startups.

Founded by Nathan Clemes in 2020, all Unrooted shots are made using natural ingredients and boosted with African ‘superfruit’ baobab. Unrooted claims baobab contains five times more vitamin C than oranges, five times more fibre than oats, and twice as many antioxidants as açaí.

Its four-strong range of Mighty Ginger, Original Baobab, Punchy Turmeric and Apple Cider Vinegar are stocked by retailers including Ocado, Planet Organic, Holland & Barratt and Selfridges. It recently announced its Good Days Cool Mint, CBD & Cucumber flavour would be stocked on Amazon, making it the first ever CBD shot available on the website.

It has also recently become the first shot brand to be stocked on TikTok Shop UK.

“We’re delighted with the investment we’ve managed to secure, which we see as a real vote of confidence in the brand, our products and our trajectory so far,” said Clemes.

“At a time of difficulty and uncertainty in the sector, it’s really important to shout about the positive stories out there and we’re delighted to be able to do that.”