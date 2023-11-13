Although a challenging year for the category, bread & baked goods suppliers are optimistic that occasion-led and cross-category inspiration will continue to woo shoppers to the bakery aisle.

Discover their thoughts on merchandising both brands and in-store bake off, and which flavours are wowing consumers in the more indulgent sweet treats sector.

This is an advertising supplement brought to you by The Grocer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Company: The Grocer Format: PDF Length: 24 pages Type: White Paper