Although a challenging year for the category, bread & baked goods suppliers are optimistic that occasion-led and cross-category inspiration will continue to woo shoppers to the bakery aisle.
Discover their thoughts on merchandising both brands and in-store bake off, and which flavours are wowing consumers in the more indulgent sweet treats sector.
This is an advertising supplement brought to you by The Grocer.
Company: The Grocer
Format: PDF
Length: 24 pages
Type: White Paper
