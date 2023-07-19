With consumers looking for simple sources of comfort in challenging times, keeping households clean and fresh and looking after personal wellbeing are two ways in which they can satisfy those needs. However, in the current climate products need to be both effective and affordable.

Discover the key drivers in the household hygiene and personal care markets and how social media is stimulating sales.

This is an advertising supplement brought to you by The Grocer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Company: The Grocer Format: PDF Length: 28 pages Type: White Paper