Haleon Group

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. The Group employs over 22,000 people across 170 markets, who are united by Haleon’s purpose - to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon’s product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, Parodontax and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

