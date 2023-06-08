One of the best TV tropes is of a cantankerous old academic whose long-ignored findings are finally being taken notice of.
Enter Professor Erik Millstone of the University of Sussex. His straight-talking expose of Big Food and Big Chemical’s influence on regulations around potentially harmful chemicals in food was the highlight of a lacklustre Panorama, Ultra-Processed Food: A Recipe for Ill Health? (BBC1, Monday 5 June, 8pm).
Millstone wasn’t so concerned with the nitty gritty of the studies, but with how those studies are funded.
Shock, horror: corporation-funded studies are favourable, whereas independent studies indicate health risks. “A very profound and dangerous bias,” Millstone said.
Further in, the programme touched on how the committee that advises the FSA on such matters is chaired by an industry-linked, and humorously named, Dr Boobis. But not enough.
Despite the scandal in its grasp, too much time was spent on well-worn scares about emulsifiers, sweeteners and additives. What ultra-processed food actually is wasn’t well explained, with viewers forced to scan slideshows of pizza and chicken nuggets for clues.
Not a single probing question to government, fmcg brand or supermarket. Nor any exploration of the price difference between ultra-processed and wholefood shopping baskets.
Instead, twins took on contrasting diets for two weeks. The junk food scoffer ended the fortnight heavier, and like viewers, still hungry for more.
