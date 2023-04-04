Action on Salt is calling on sliced bread brands to reduce the salt content of their loaves, after research showed that 75% of loaves sold in UK supermarkets contain the same amount of salt per slice as a 25g packet of crisps.

The campaign group, based at Queen Mary University of London, analysed 242 sliced loaves and found Hovis to be the worst offender when it came to salt content.

Its White Loaf with starter dough contained 1.48g salt per 100g, despite voluntary salt reduction targets set by the Department of Health & Social Care for 2024 stipulating a maximum of 1.01g salt per 100g.

Hovis’s Soft White Extra Thick Bread was also called out for containining as much salt as a McDonald’s hamburger in two slices (1.2g), according to Action on Salt’s findings. This equates to a fifth of an adult’s maximum daily salt intake.

By contrast, several own-label lines were found to contain much lower levels of salt.

Waitrose’s Rye & Wheat Dark Sourdough 500g contained 0.51g salt per 100g – making it the least salty loaf included in the report.

Aldi Village Bakery The Classic Malted Bloomer 800g, meanwhile, contained 0.53g of salt per 100g, and Asda’s Extra Special Farmhouse Wholemeal & Rye Bread 800g contained 0.59g salt per 100g.

Reducing the average salt content of bread by 6% would remove 926 tonnes of salt from Brits’ diets each year, according to Action on Salt.

“Bread is the single biggest contributor of salt to our diets and therefore even the smallest of reductions in salt would go a long way for our health,” said Action on Salt assistant nutritionist Sheena Bhageerutty.

“This is why we urgently need companies to double down their efforts to reduce salt further and make salt reduction a priority.”

A Hovis spokeswoman said salt was “an integral part of the bread-making process”, adding that it had “a number of key functions, from enhancing the flavour to stabilising the yeast, which helps bread rise evenly and gives it its soft texture”.

“Salt can also aid towards shelf life, importantly helping to reduce food waste,” she said.

“While Action on Salt is right to highlight that too much salt can be harmful to health, salt is an essential part of our diet when consumed in moderation,” the spokeswoman added.

An Asda spokeswoman said the retailer was “committed to making healthy choices easy for customers and we’ve been working for many years to reformulate Asda products to reduce salt, sugar and calories, as well as improving the overall nutrition profile of products”.

“We are pleased to say we’ve already hit the 2024 salt targets across bread and rolls, as well as increasing the number of high-fibre ‘Live Better’ products in the range.

“We are committed to continuing our work on reformulation across the categories that are most important to Asda customers’ diets,” she added.

The Grocer has approached Waitrose and Aldi for comment.

It comes after research published by Imperial College London in February linked consumption of ultra-processed foods – including packaged breads – with elevated risk of developing cancers.