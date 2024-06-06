The UK Health Security Agency has reported 113 confirmed cases of STEC e.coli.

The UKHSA is working with the public health agencies in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to investigate an increase in the number of shiga toxin-producing e.coli cases in the UK in recent weeks.

Based on the wide geographic spread of cases, the agency said it was most likely that the outbreak was linked to a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.

It added that the source of the outbreak was not yet confirmed, but there was currently no evidence linking the outbreak to open farms, drinking water or swimming in contaminated seawater, lakes or rivers.

One source told The Grocer that these specific varieties of e.coli were a particular risk for raw milk cheeses, undercooked meat or fresh produce like salad vegetables.

The agency is working with the Food Standards Agency and its Scottish counterpart to investigate further.

“The FSA is working with UKHSA and relevant public health bodies to identify the source of the illness, which is likely to be linked to one or more food items,” said Darren Whitby, head of incidents and resilience at the FSA.

“We always advise consumers and those looking after vulnerable people to ensure good hygiene practices are followed when handling and preparing food, regularly washing hands with soap and warm water and ensuring equipment, utensils and surfaces foods come into contact with are cleaned thoroughly to prevent cross-contamination.”

As of 4 June, there have been 113 confirmed cases associated with this outbreak of STEC 0145 in the UK, all reported since 25 May 2024.

There have been 81 in England, 18 in Wales, 13 in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland, which the agencies believe was acquired while the person was visiting England.

Typically the UK sees around 1,500 cases of STEC over a full year, but numbers are expected to rise as further samples undergo whole genome sequencing.

Cases range in age from two to 79 years old, with the majority of cases in young adults. Sixty-one per cent have been hospitalised.

Infections caused by STEC bacteria can cause severe bloody diarrhoea and, in some cases, more serious complications. It is often transmitted by eating contaminated food but can also be spread by close contact with an infected person, as well as direct contact with an infected animal or its environment.