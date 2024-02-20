A Westminster inquiry into the health threats posed by ultra-processed and HFSS foods has launched a call for written evidence.

The House of Lords select committee on food, diet and obesity issued the appeal yesterday, in a bid to investigate the links between types of food and the obesity crisis.

The committee will also look at the role of the food and drink industry in driving sales. The inquiry launched last month and is exploring future policy tools that could prove effective in preventing obesity.

It will also interview key figures involved in the battle against obesity, including National Food Strategy author Henry Dimbleby, who will give evidence to the committee later this week.

It comes with concerns rising over ultra-processed food. Last week, The Grocer revealed the majority of consumers believe they are bad for their health.

Research from the EIT Food Consumer Observatory also called for much greater clarity on the food to be given to consumers so they could make more informed decisions.

The Lord’s committee will also investigate the effectiveness of the government’s obesity policy, following a series of rowbacks on its plans to tackle HFSS food.

Last week, it emerged the government’s flagship calorie reduction programme had achieved “limited progress”, with many sectors including family meals and the out-of-home sector instead showing big increases in the amount of calories in food.

The deadline for submissions to the inquiry is 10am on 8 April.