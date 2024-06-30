Nutrition app Zoe has launched a supplement containing over 30 plants and 35 different types of fibre, designed to be sprinkled on food.

In a claimed first, Zoe has developed the plant-based Daily30+ supplement as a “whole food complement” that can be added to meals to “enhance their flavour and diversity”.

The supplement will roll exclusively into Waitrose stores from 17 July in a seven-day pack (rsp: £10) and a smaller single-serve format (£2.25), which will be included as an option in its £5 lunchtime meal deal. There will also be an option to take out a monthly subscription on zoe.com, starting at £33 for members and £39 for non-members, from today.

The NPD is designed to address common deficiencies in the UK diet at a price per serving that is “less than a daily coffee”.

One scoop contains over 7,000 “beneficial plant chemicals” and 5g of fibre. Zoe pointed out nine in 10 Brits were deficient in fibre, partly due to the prevalence of ultra-processed foods in the UK diet.

“We are surrounded by a terrible food environment in the UK and many people struggle to find healthy options, so we wanted to help redress the balance,” said Dr Sarah Berry, chief scientist at Zoe and associate professor at King’s College London. “We’ve made this product from whole foods and specifically selected every ingredient to improve health and have a positive effect on the gut.”

In randomised controlled trials, 51% of those taking the supplement reported an improvement in energy, while 55% found an improvement in indigestion and 45% had an improvement in mood.

The format and level of research represented a first in the supplement world, said Sara Gordon, GM of Zoe Daily30+. “A lot of companies will put things on packs that are tied to ingredient claims. We’ve done the randomised controlled trials,” she told The Grocer. “It [the Daily 30+ supplement] can have a huge effect on people who are just trying to be healthier and have more energy levels.”

The inclusion in the Waitrose meal deal would help consumers form “small rituals” to improve their health, Gordon added.

The launch comes five months after Zoe unveiled a branded gut health shot in M&S. The ambition was to take the Zoe brand to an ever wider audience, revealed Gordon. “Our mission is to impact the health of millions so we would like Zoe to show up in many places in the UK as possible and make our science as accessible as possible,” she said.