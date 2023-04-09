Blokes are sticking with brands and keeping male grooming in growth, thanks to high-tech innovation and green initiatives

Deodorant that provides a full week’s protection from sweat? No, the remarkable product in our above picture isn’t real. But its future existence increasingly looks within the realm of possibility. After all, Unilever is already offering four-day defence from body odour via Sure Maximum Protection, with its 96-hour promise. Unveiled last spring, it’s part of a Unilever portfolio that also offers 72-hour protection across its Sure, Lynx and, most recently, Dove ranges.

Together, these hi-tech antiperspirants are illustrative of how brands are adding value to male grooming, mitigating volume declines through innovation that merits higher price points.

Branded deodorant has seen average price per pack rocket in the past year. It’s up 13.5%, driving an 8.5% value gain [Kantar 52 w/e 22 January 2023].

It’s not alone in successfully pushing through price increases, either. Shower, skincare and shampoo brands have all grown value while becoming up to 16.4% more expensive on average. They’ve helped brands to a 3.5% overall gain in male grooming worth £25.4m.

While branded units are down 3.7%, their performance looks positive compared with the own label channel – which has suffered a 7.4% fall in units, while value is flat at 0.2%.

So, how come male grooming shoppers are sticking with brands amid the squeeze on household budgets, despite being 60.8% pricer on average than own label?

’When it comes to deodorant, consumers are looking for a trusted, branded product’

One key driver is the end of lockdowns. With consumers being out and about once again comes the greater need to be fragrant – and, for many of them, only brands will do, argues Unilever deodorants general manager Monique Rossi. “When it comes to deodorant, consumers are looking for a trusted, branded product, and they are less willing to compromise on quality,” she says.

This is a trend that deodorant challenger Wild has capitalised on. Having started out as a direct-to-consumer brand, it’s now in 750 Tesco stores.

“Our strategy for getting into the mults has centred on building brand awareness and establishing ourselves as a trusted and reliable option,” explains Wild co-founder Charlie Bowes-Lyon.

Male grooming has grown value 3.3% to £792.7m. This is entirely due to a 7.7% rise in average pack price; volumes are down 4%.

Deodorant has added the most value. It’s up 8.1% to £309.6m on the back of a 13.4% price rise and a 4.9% fall in units.

Volume declines have been seen in all sectors – “especially shampoo, which down by almost half a million packs versus the previous year”, notes Kantar’s Sophie Adnitt.

Shampoo has also seen the fastest rise in average unit price. It’s up 17.3%.

In spite of soaring prices, there’s little evidence of trading down. With a decline of 3.7%, branded units have fallen slower than own label, which is down 6.3%.

Branded products now comprise 93.7% of value in the male grooming category.

One factor limiting value growth in own label is an increase in promotions, especially multibuys. They’re up 14.5% in value.

This contrasts with the 12.4% drop in the value of temporary price reductions, which has pushed overall promo value down 8.6%.

Price sensitivity will continue in 2023, Adnitt predicts, stymying demand for sustainable lines.

In service of their reliability messaging, both Unilever and Wild have also been sure to underline their deodorants’ kindness to skin. The former last month added Dove Men + Care Advanced Clean Comfort with a ‘moisturising cream’ claim. While the latter plays up its use of sunflower seed wax – “to keep the skin moisturised – and coconut oil, a “really moisturising ingredient”.

This care for underarms reflects men paying more attention to their skin as a whole. Skincare is a buoyant sector – up 4.4% in value overall (see box, left), with branded lines worth £77.9m.

“Male grooming saw a boost in sales driven by the extended range of men’s skincare products in some brands, as shoppers started to focus more on their skincare routine,” explains Lala Jumshudlu, senior analytics executive at NIQ.

The trend “continues to grow among male shoppers, with brands offering products for different skin types, sensitive skin and various shaving styles”.

Take Gillette, which has enjoyed success with Skin – its range for sensitive skin, launched in late 2021, across washing, shaving and post-shave care. It comprises 11 SKUs, including a moisturiser that’s contributed to 265.8% value growth for Gillette’s nascent skincare offer.

Canny messaging

For other big brands, the trend for meaningful skincare has provided the opportunity for eye-catching marketing.

Bulldog Skincare, for instance, has added a virtual skin analyser tool to its website, to help men build an effective cosmetics routine. Unveiled in January, it uses AI to establish what products a user needs for his skin type – and then makes product recommendations.

’A new generation are seeking out brands that bring genuine functional products to the market’

It’s the sort of inventive activity that’s sorely needed in men’s skincare, argues Zoe Corsellis, co-founder of challenger The Other Saint. “Men aren’t getting the information they need from brands about [skincare] benefits and ingredients,” she says. “With women’s skincare, they really go into the nitty gritty of things like hyaluronic acid. Men don’t get that.”

With cash-conscious shoppers paring back their grooming portfolios, clearly communicating a product’s added value is more critical than ever, suggests Stu Finlayson, co-founder of hair thickening brand Thix. “A new generation are turning their back on brands that just make stuff and are instead seeking out brands that bring genuine functional products to the market.”

Eco credentials

For many shoppers, the attraction of a product goes beyond its efficacy. Eco-friendly packaging is another key demand.

“Sustainable packaging is becoming more and more important for brands within male grooming,” says NIQ’s Jumshudlu. “This is clearly visible through growth of such brands as Neal’s Yard, which managed to increase sales this year despite a more premium price point.” Indeed, Neal’s Yard has enjoyed triple-digit value gains for the shaving and skincare lines in its For Men offer – albeit from small bases. This performance is understandable given the products’ focus on natural ingredients – which are bang on trend.

’We are seeing a heightened awareness from consumers on the natural and sustainable credentials of brands and products’

In fact, use of natural ingredients has become a “movement” in toiletries, argues Baylis & Harding co-founder Tania Slater.

“Whether from a formulation point of view – naturally derived, suitable for vegans, biodegradable – or packaging perspective, we are seeing a heightened awareness from consumers on the natural and sustainable credentials of brands and products,” she says, pointing to Baylis & Harding’s new shower gel range (see box, left). It’s part of the brand’s Goodness range, which made its debut in March 2020 with five plant-based products in ec0-friendly packs.

This use of sustainable approach to packaging is practically de rigueur in male grooming, where Bulldog Skincare, King of Shaves, The Bluebeards Revenge and Gillette are just some of the big brands that feature recycled, fully recyclable and/or plastic-free packs.

Smaller brands are offering them too. Take posh deodorant brand AKT, which also looks beyond traditional norms through its gender-free design and fragrances like After Thunder and Orange Grove. “We grew up with steel grey packaging and the Lynx effect,” says co-founder Ed Currie. “But lad culture has had its day. We’re comfortable enough now wearing fragrances we simply just like.”

And if the scent lasts for days on end, that’s an added bonus.