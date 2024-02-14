Sustainable period care challenger Flo is to make its big four debut, rolling into more than 200 Tesco stores next week.

From 19 February, four of the brand’s bestselling products will hit Tesco shelves: Bamboo Day Pads, Bamboo Night Pads, Bamboo Liners and Eco-Applicator Tampons.

The pads are made from 100% organic bamboo – as are the liners, which are also home-compostable. The tampons are 100% organic cotton, with sugarcane applicators and compostable wrappers. Rsps range from £3 to £4.

“We are super-excited to launch with Tesco and have the opportunity to bring Flo to grocery for the first time,” said co-founder & chief brand officer Susan Allen.

The challenger’s lines were “a perfect fit with the Tesco consumer and will bring them not just more choice in the period care aisle, but also a dollop of sustainability”, she added.

Founded in 2017 by Allen and Tara Chandra, Flo is listed by retailers including Boots, Superdrug and Holland & Barrett, as well as CVS and Whole Foods Market in the US.

In 2022, the eco-friendly brand secured £1.7m of angel funding – from founders and executives of the likes of M&S, Method, Innocent and Unilever – for its period care and bladder care products.

That same year, the brand ran its ‘No More Period Dramas’ TV advert, a spoof of Bridgerton, having won £1m of ad spend in the inaugural Sky Zero Footprint Fund in October 2021.

Flo donates 5% of its annual profits to charities such as Bloody Good Period, which fights period poverty, LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity AKT, and The Orchid Project, which works to end female genital mutilation.