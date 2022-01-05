Hellmann's

Hellmann's is the biggest selling mayonnaise brand worldwide and, in the UK, where it has a 51.5% market share. With a presence in 28 million households across the UK, the brand is in a unique position to identify consumer trends and create leading innovation that drives growth in the condiments category. As well as this, Hellmann’s is a brand with purpose at its heart. In 2022, as part of Unilever’s overarching sustainability strategy, the brand announced a new global mission to inspire 100 million people around the world every year to be more resourceful with their food, so they waste less. This aim is rooted in Hellmann’s firm belief that when food tastes good it is less likely to be wasted.