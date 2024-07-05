The Caffè Nero Group has announced ‘record’ sales of $690m for the year to 30 May 2024.

Like-for-like sales increased by 8.4% compared with the previous year, with overall sales up by 10% across all territories.

The group opened 63 new stores during the past year and now operates 1,072 stores across 10 countries, 625 of which are in the UK.

“I’m hugely encouraged by the group’s performance during the last financial year,” said founder and group CEO Gerry Ford. “We have returned to pre-Covid levels plus a bit more.

“Our fourth quarter this past spring was especially strong across all territories. We are gaining market share and have a lot of momentum entering the new financial year, with June continuing our strong performance.”