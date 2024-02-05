Caffè Nero has announced it will open its first drive-thru store at Stansted Airport this spring.

The new store will be located 500 yards from the main terminal building on the main road, to allow convenient access to passengers from both drop-off and parking points.

The fit-for-purpose unit has been built from scratch following an investment of over £1.2m, and it is the fifth Caffè Nero store operating in Stansted Airport.

Founder and group CEO Gerry Ford said the store will serve as a “template” for further drive-thru stores the café brand opens in the future.

“I’m delighted we are opening our first drive-thru store in the world,” said Ford.

“I didn’t want to open such a store until we found a location that had a format where we could offer a premium experience, combined with the convenience you would look for in a drive-thru.

“Our partnership with Stansted Airport allowed us to achieve just that.”