Costa Coffee has unveiled its latest store design after reopening its Tooley Street store in London following a major refurbishment.

The new store features updated wallpaper, wall colour, new furniture and lighting, contributing to “creating a much lighter and brighter feel”.

The coffee-to-go giant has also implemented new tech improving convenience on-site, including touchscreen ordering machines for customers who want to avoid queueing when ordering on-the-go, and charging points throughout the café.

These new features, enhanced by the refurbished space, made the Tooley Street outlet “the perfect environment for work and leisure” according to Costa.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the refreshed Costa Coffee store on Tooley Street, designed to be the perfect space for all,” said Luke Shaughnessy, regional operations director at Costa Coffee.

“With a fresh bakery range, the latest technology for seamless ordering, and a bright, uplifted interior, our renovated London store is the ideal spot for customers to recharge and connect with friends, family or colleagues, or to quickly pick up their go-to Costa coffee whilst they’re on the go.”

The chain said it would soon start rolling out more refurbishments in stores in London and across the UK.